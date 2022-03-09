Middle schooler named national writing contest finalist

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A national competition has reached its final stage, and a local student is still standing.

The Sun-Maid Board of Imagination competition is down to the final 11 contestants and a Pocahontas girl needs your help to win the grand prize.

Madelynn Moffett is a 9-year-old student at MD Williams Intermediate School and, with your help, she could earn a scholarship and a donation to her school.

It started as a writing prompt. Moffett needed to create a story that included a raisin, a mango, and a prune. Her story featured a raisin that saved its friends–the mango and the prune–from a blender using quick thinking and some household items.

“The raisin tried to get them out, but it didn’t work the first time. So she climbed up again, and she got a straw. And they climbed on there and they all lived happily ever,” Moffett said.

Now, she’s one of 11 finalists and the only one from Arkansas.

If she wins, she’ll receive a $5,000 scholarship, and her school will receive a $5,000 donation plus a year’s supply of Sun-Maid products.

Moffett said being a finalist gives her a rollercoaster of feelings.

“I’m excited. A little bit anxious,” she said.

Moffett wants to be a gymnast when she grows up, so two schools on her list are Baylor University and the University of Arkansas. However, even though they don’t have gymnastics, Ouachita Baptist is her first choice right now.

If she wins, she’ll be $5,000 closer to enrolling at whichever school she chooses. With your help, she can get there.

“Please vote for me! I really want to win this. Thank you!” she said in a statement to all of Northeast Arkansas.

You can vote for her here. Voting closes at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, so make sure to cast your ballot before then.

