Newport bridge closer to finish line

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Progress made!

The new Highway 367 Newport bridge is 95% complete.

Stan Glover, District 5 Construction Engineer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said only a few aspects are left.

Including bridge rail placements and adding asphalt to the entrance and exit on each side.

Glover said there were a lot of setbacks, but they are now closer to the end.

Where they are now, is further than when they updated us last year.

Once the weather allows construction to continue ArDOT will put all the finishing touches.

“There is some minor concrete work left on the bridge in addition to that, but not a lot. It’s probably we’re still looking at late summer when all this is completed, so we can get traffic on the new bridge,” said Glover.

What is the future of the iconic “Blue Bridge”?

Glover said it will be closed to drivers once the new bridge opens.

There is no contract to demolish the bridge, but that is still a possibility for the future.

