One injured in shooting on Highway 136

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are investigating a shooting on Highway 136 near Osceola where a driver was injured.

According to Captain Preston Williams of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, Mar. 7, the victim was traveling on the highway when they were approached by another vehicle that came at them in their lane, forcing them to stop.

During the encounter, the driver of the second vehicle fired a shot at the driver door of the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim in the leg.

The victim then left the area and went to the Osceola hospital, according to Williams.

While responding to the shooting incident, the Sheriff’s Department received a second call.

The caller stated they were flagged down by a vehicle that approached them and pointed a firearm at them.

According to Williams, the caller stated that once the person got close, “they said something to the effect of ‘Sorry! Wrong person,” at which they returned to their vehicle and left the area.

The shooting victim was transported to Memphis by ground with non-life-threatening injuries.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates as we get new information.

