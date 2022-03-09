Energy Alert
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 19 years in prison for 2019 carjacking

33-year-old Carlos Wallace of Poplar Bluff was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.
33-year-old Carlos Wallace of Poplar Bluff was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.(WILX)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced in Cape Girardeau Wednesday for crimes including carjacking.

33-year-old Carlos Wallace of Poplar Bluff was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.

His charges were carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Court documents say the crime occurred on Dec. 11, 2019, when Wallace stopped a victim and climbed into the back seat.

He then ordered the victim to drive, and after the victim refused to do so, Wallace shot him in the leg.

Once the victim left the vehicle, Wallace drove off in the vehicle.

He has a prior conviction for felony domestic assault.

