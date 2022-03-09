Sheriff: Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, 6 pounds of meth

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop resulted in two people in handcuffs and sheriff’s deputies seizing more than six pounds of methamphetamine.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, Deputy Lloyd Norman spotted a blue Dodge Challenger traveling “at a high rate of speed” on Craighead County Road 328, according to the initial incident report.

The deputy turned on his blue lights and stopped the car on County Road 398.

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, parole violation (3/4) (Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the report, the driver identified himself as “Daniel Martinez.” His passenger claimed her name was “Jazmine Popp.”

The driver claimed the vehicle was not his when the deputy asked for consent to search it, claiming the woman “might have a small amount of marijuana.”

Deputy Norman spoke to the woman who opened the glove box and handed him a jar containing a “green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.”

By that point, Officer McGinnis with the Bono Police Department arrived to assist Norman.

A search of both Martinez and Popp revealed nothing.

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, assisting other agencies, parole violation (3/4) (Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

However, while searching the car, Norman stated he found a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun hidden under the dash. He also said he found a .44 Magnum and a set of digital scales in Popp’s purse.

In the backseat, the deputy reported finding a duffle bag containing a clear plastic bag filled with suspected methamphetamine.

A search under the hood reportedly turned up a red bag containing “several baggies” of suspected meth and a hypodermic needle with 25 units of meth inside.

Norman also reported finding several “large vacuum-sealed bags” under the hood near the windshield containing more suspected meth.

The deputy seized all of the contraband, including a box of ammunition and a smoking pipe found in the trunk.

According to the report, Norman and McGinnis seized 2,957.42 grams, or approximately 6.5 pounds, of methamphetamine valued at $250,000.

Both suspects were taken to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office where they were identified as 42-year-old Curtis Clifton and 37-year-old Amelia Eve Pittaway, both of Mountain Home.

The two were booked into the detention center on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, obstruction of governmental operations, and parole violations.

Both are being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond each awaiting arraignment.

