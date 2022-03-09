Energy Alert
Statewide grant to give Brookland new opportunities

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a $225,000 grant from The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, the city of Brookland is going to begin construction on two parks.

Brookland’s Mayor Kenneth Jones said the parks are going to benefit the quality of life in the growing city, along with increasing security.

“Right now, our students and children have nowhere to go and nothing to do,” he said. “We need something for the quality of life for these folks and show them that we care.”

One park will be at the corner of Smith Street and Bernis Street, while another at the corner of Nelms Street and East Mathews Street.

Jones said two parks on different sides of town were important to prevent kids from crossing Highway 49B and the train tracks.

“This way we can also make sure that kids are safe if they are walking from school or their house,” he said. “They can go to either park to prevent that crossing.”

Jones added that without the money, the parks would have stayed as an idea since the city could not afford the construction on its own.

“This is huge for a small city like us,” he said. “You know funding is what we need to help us have these kinds of projects actually happen.”

Mayor Jones said that once the engineers are finished planning out the parks construction can begin and that they hope to have both parks complete by September.

Brookland was not the only city in Northeast Arkansas to receive money from the grant as other recipients include.

You can check out the other recipients of the grants by clicking here.

