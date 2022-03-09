Trumann Police Department gets new K9

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police department now has a new furry sidekick that is ready for action.

On Tuesday, Mar. 8, The Trumann Police Department introduced their new K9 officer Khuzi on Facebook.

Meet K9 Officer Khuzi, he is a four year old Springer Spaniel trained in detecting narcotics. Thanks to the generous... Posted by Trumann Police Department on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Khuzi is a four-year-old Springer Spaniel trained in detecting narcotics, according to the Facebook post.

His addition is all thanks to the generous donations from the Matt Moon family (Dixie Gin), John Stuckey (Stuckey Farms), and Armor Bank.

Khuzi’s handler will be Sergeant Blaine Cagle.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.