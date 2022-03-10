A-State baseball falls to SIU

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ben Klutts and Daedrick Cail recorded a pair of hits apiece, but the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 12-5 decision to Southern Illinois Wednesday night at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

The Red Wolves (4-7) threw nine different pitchers, striking out 16 batters, including five by starter Justin Medlin. Medlin did not allow a run in two innings of work. Tyler Jeans took the loss, allowing five unearned runs to drop to 0-2 on the year.

SIU (11-2) pounded out 12 hits and coaxed eight walks, while tallying three or more runs in three innings including a five-run third. J.T. Weber led all players with four hits, two of them doubles while centerfielder Nathan Bandy drove in three runs. Jake Kuntztendorf earned the win for the Salukis, striking out three in three innings of relief.

Klutts went 2-for-4 and reached base four times in five plate appearances, including a ninth-inning double. Cail also went 2-for-4 at the plate with an extra-base hit and scoring a run. Jared Toler extended his career-long on-base streak to 19 games with a ninth-inning two-run homer.

A-State plated the game’s first run in the second on a deep sacrifice fly by Eli Davis, scoring Jaylon Deshazier from third after a double to center by Cail. The Salukis then jumped ahead 5-1 with a five-spot in the next frame aided by a pair of errors by the Red Wolves.

Southern Illinois added a run in the fifth on a sac fly by Nick Hagedorn, driving in Zack Jensen, then tacked on three in the sixth via an RBI double by Weber and two-run single by Bandy. The Salukis knocked in three more in the top of the seventh to make it a 12-1 lead on a pair of RBI singles and a bases-loaded walk.

In the bottom of the seventh, Sam Fagan drove in his first career run, plating Cail to end the scoring drought. A single up the middle by Cooper Tremmel in the eighth scored Klutts to make it 12-4.

After Wil French reached on a two-out walk in the ninth, Toler hammered a two-run shot to right-center to keep the contest going and make it 12-5. Klutts doubled to keep the two-out rally going, but a strikeout ended the contest.

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves are slated to hit the road for a three-game set, traveling to Springfield, Mo., for a weekend series at Missouri State. Friday’s and Saturday’s contests are set to be broadcast on ESPN3, while the radio broadcast of all three games can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.