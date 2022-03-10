Energy Alert
A-State recognized for online nursing program

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An online nursing program for one Northeast Arkansas university is being recognized as one of the best in the natural state.

RegisteredNursing.org released their list of the Best Online Registered Nurse (RN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs for Arkansas on Wednesday, March 9, and among the list, Arkansas State University in Jonesboro was listed for having the second-best program overall.

The list stated that the university enables working Registered Nurses who desire more from their careers to earn their degree on time.

It goes on to say that Arkansas State’s nursing programs can be completed in 12 months, and it offers a one tuition rate for all U.S. residents.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

