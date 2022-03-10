Energy Alert
Apartment damaged in morning fire

The damage was contained to one apartment, and the fire department operated on the fire for...
The damage was contained to one apartment, and the fire department operated on the fire for over an hour, the Facebook post stated.(Source: Wynne Fire Department/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews were out Wednesday morning in response to an apartment fire that caused major damage.

According to the Wynne Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in a quadplex on Kelly Drive. They arrived on the scene to heavy fire conditions in the end apartment.

Shortly before 8:30 this morning E1, E3, and T1 were dispatched to a fire in a quadplex on Kelly Dr. E1 arrived on scene...

Posted by Wynne Fire Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

The damage was contained to one apartment, and the fire department operated on the fire for over an hour, the Facebook post stated.

The fire department said the family who lived in the apartment lost most of their belongings and pets in the fire.

No word if any of the family members were in the apartment during the fire.

