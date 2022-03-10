Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Coach’s letter says students didn’t make team for ‘lack of volleyball skills’

By Kody Fisher and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A letter informing some high school students in Ohio that they didn’t make the boys volleyball team is causing consternation among some parents.

According to WXIX, students who didn’t make the volleyball team at Mason High School were given a letter that read: “Thank you for trying out for Mason Volleyball but because of your lack of volleyball skills you did not make the team.”

Reaction to the letter was varied. Some defended its directness; others pointed to the indelicacy of a perceived punchline.

A parent of one of the students who received the letter believes it could have been phrased better.

“The wording of the letter was just a little discouraging,” Tyler Vornberg said.

On the other hand, another parent whose child was cut from the team didn’t see a problem with the letter calling it “direct and to the point.”

“I mean, if they lack the skills, then they do. [...] I honestly feel that if you don’t make the cut, it was a nice way to put it,” Jo McDermit said.

Vornberg would have liked to seen the letter build up the students by enjoining them to keep working—or at the very least give them some things to work on so that they might stand a better chance next year.

The school district said the letter doesn’t align with the culture they are trying to maintain.

The district plans to work with coaches to improve the language in any letters cutting students from teams moving forward.

“We want to make sure that even when we’re delivering that tough news that we’re doing it in a way that kids do learn from and grow from,” said Tracey Carson, the district’s public information officer.

The coach who penned the letter will not face punishment, the district said, though Carson added this is an opportunity to review the training district coaches get in their mission to uplift their students.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Man in custody in connection with Rector homicide
Threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property, unlawful use of a...
Two arrested in school threat case
A person was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday evening as Cleburne County authorities...
Person airlifted after shooting
A woman was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after she fell near where a sidewalk and road...
Woman taken to hospital after falling near sidewalk
A boil order was issued this week for Ravenden Springs.
Mayor: City under boil order after ‘water man quit doing his job’

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutors play tape of man accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer talking about abducting her
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slump on Wall Street as oil, inflation worries rise
Gas reached nearly $5 a gallon at a gas station in Fulton County, Georgia on Wednesday.
Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year
The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus,...
How to get free antiviral COVID-19 pills
A late-season blast of winter weather could dump 1-2 inches of snow on parts of Region 8.
Zach's Midday forecast, March 10