Home goes up in flames, all escape unscathed
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Everyone inside a burning home Thursday morning managed to get out safely.
Around 10 a.m. March 10, Marked Tree firefighters responded to a house fire on South Road, just south of town.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office told Region 8 News they had received reports of someone trapped inside.
However, by the time deputies and other emergency officials arrived, everyone had made it out safely.
Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, no one was injured.
As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.