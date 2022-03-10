Home goes up in flames, all escape unscathed

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Everyone inside a burning home Thursday morning managed to get out safely.

Around 10 a.m. March 10, Marked Tree firefighters responded to a house fire on South Road, just south of town.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office told Region 8 News they had received reports of someone trapped inside.

Everyone inside a house fire Thursday morning managed to escape injuries. (KAIT-TV)

However, by the time deputies and other emergency officials arrived, everyone had made it out safely.

Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, no one was injured.

As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown.

BREAKING | House fire off of South road in Marked Tree. The home has been cleared no injuries as of now and the cause of the fire is unknown… more updates to come. pic.twitter.com/mCtdNOmpnI — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GriffinKAIT8) March 10, 2022

