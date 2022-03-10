Energy Alert
Debris cleanup deadline has residents confused

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann placed a deadline for their residents to have all their debris from the Dec. 10 tornadoes cleaned off their property by March 31. The notice has some Trumann natives asking the city for help.

Citizens are having problems because the city closed all the debris fields, they cannot light their debris on fire without getting a fine, and garbage crews are not picking up tornado debris from the side of the road.

This leaves Trumann property owner Floyd Hancock saying he is an older man and there are some things he cannot clean.

“I have this huge stump, I can’t burn it, the garbage truck won’t get it what am I supposed to do,” said Hancock. “It’s not just that, too, there is metal in my trees I need help to get that.”

Many are looking to the city for help, but a contractor in town says he has been helping people clean up but has never been told where to put the trash.

“I called the mayor’s office and asked them, they said they will get back to me and call the water department,” said Alan Chaffin. “They said they would get back to me so I called them back and they said they would get back to me again and that’s all I heard.”

He said he has had to drive up to Jonesboro to get rid of a lot of it and that not everyone has a car that can hold some of this.

Chaffin said he wishes the city would just tell people where to take everything because right nobody knows where to go.

The city said that health and safety purposes were the reason for the deadline but did want to comment on the debris situation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

