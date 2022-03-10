Elvis Week Tickets on sale Thursday
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a celebration fit for a king. Tickets are now on sale for Elvis Week!
Graceland continues to prepare to welcome thousands of fans for the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing this coming Aug. 9-17.
The event will include a candlelight vigil, Elvis Presley in concert on the big screen backed with a live band, an ultimate Elvis tribute artist contest and much more.
You can get your tickets online at graceland.com/elvis-week-tickets or by calling Graceland Reservations starting at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.