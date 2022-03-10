Emergency crews respond to crash on North Church Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews went to the scene of a crash on North Church Street near Philadelphia Road in Jonesboro Wednesday evening.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, firefighters, police and emergency crews have responded to the scene around 10:45 p.m., March 9.

A deer ran out in front of a car, making the driver swerve off the road, police said.

Two people were inside the car when the crash happened. Police said they were able to get out of the vehicle and no major injuries were reported.

Officers are waiting for a tow truck now pic.twitter.com/LQkr83IlXI — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) March 10, 2022

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

