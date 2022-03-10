MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drugs smuggled in everyday objects and packaging keep the U.S Customs and Border Protection Officers at the express consignment hub in Memphis on high alert.

A cookbook hollowed out for cocaine and baby formula packages filled with ketamine are two examples of illegal substances discovered by CBP within the last month.

The first, a cocaine cookbook, was found by CBP on February 17. Officers say that paperwork had the package labeled as a high school cookbook.

Upon further inspection, many of the 500 recipes and photos had been cut out to make rom for a rectangular packet of of 147.6 grams of cocaine.

The package was sent from Trinidad and Tobago and was addressed to the Little Caribbean neighborhood in New York.

“How was the recipient intending to cook his traditional callaloo, with all the pages cut up and replaced with cocaine,” said Assistant Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “Smugglers continue to conceal narcotics and other contraband in myriad ways, which my officers seize over and over every shift.”

Hidden in Plain Sight: Cocaine and ketamine found in cookbook, baby food packaging (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The second seizure was for 542 grams of ketamine in white powder form on March 1.

CBP reports that the paperwork for this package described the contents as porridge, but the two boxes inside of the package each contained 271 grams of ketamine.

The package was sent from London, England, and addressed to New York’s Hudson Valley region.

“I know it’s organic, but why would you need two boxes of baby food sent across the Atlantic Ocean to your apartment?” Said Assistant Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “My officers use their experience and expertise to target shipments, while considering a variety of elements. They see all methods of smuggling and can quickly and efficiently spot shipments requiring a closer look.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.