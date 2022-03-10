Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro high boys and girls basketball both looking for back-to-back state titles

The Hurricane and Lady Hurricane are defending 5A State Champions.
The Hurricane and Lady Hurricane are defending 5A State Champions.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a phenomenal season for Jonesboro basketball.

Both teams will be competing for their second straight State Title Thursday. The Lady Hurricane will take on Greenwood at noon and on the boys side, it will be an all-NEA matchup for the 5A Championship as JHS will take on Marion at 1:45.

The Hurricane are 2-0 against the Patriots this season, with the last matchup a seven-point win on the road in the regular-season finale.

“We’re preparing mentally and physically because it’s like they say you can’t beat a team three times,” senior and Oklahoma State signee Quion Williams said. “We’re trying to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

JHS finished regular season play 14-0 in 5A East. The defense has been the story in the playoffs, only allowing a high of 39 points and winning games by an average margin of nearly 33 points per game.

“All the seniors, they push us, especially Quion, he’s forcing me to get better every day,” Junior forward Isaac Harrell said. “Just working together as a team to grow and win another game, one more game... I love this team to be honest with you like we all joke around, but when it’s time to be serious, we all lock in and we grow together.”

The Lady Hurricane will face a team they’ve faced in each of the last two State Tournaments in Greenwood.

“When you step out under those lights, I don’t care how many times you’ve actually done it is still kind of gives you the chills,” Head Coach Jodi Christenberry said. “When we get to this point in time, you don’t get to this point without kids who are really goal-driven and who are focused on what they want. And right now that these kids are ready, and these kids are focused on bringing home that championship.”

The Lady Bulldogs ended Jonesboro’s season in the first round two years ago, then the Lady Hurricane returned the favor last season.

Now, Jonesboro enters the State Championship game on a 15-game winning streak.

“We actually have been practicing with the junior high boys and they’ve been pushing us to go harder,” North Texas signee Ereauna Hardaway said. “They actually make it tougher since they’re so tall and athletic so that’s what’s been preparing us this week.”

“It means a lot, especially being a senior being up here with this team,” Memphis signee Destiny Thomas added. “Just the years, going three years in a row but going two years for this team.”

For both teams, it has been a program that’s easy for the community to rally behind.

“It’s awesome because our seniors have gone to school here their whole lives,” Head Coach Wes Swift said. “This group, everybody, the whole city knows these kids.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Man in custody in connection with Rector homicide
A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years...
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
A Blytheville man died Monday night when his car ran off the road and went airborne.
Man killed, woman injured in crash
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof
A person was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday evening as Cleburne County authorities...
Person airlifted after shooting

Latest News

Lady Hurricane will face Greenwood Thursday at noon.
Jonesboro Lady Hurricane Hopes to Bring Home Second Straight State Title
Hurricane play Marion for 5A Title Thursday at 1:45
Jonesboro hoping to bring home back-to-back State Championships
Lady Panthers advance to state finals
2022 1A State Tournament: Norfork girls advance to state finals
Pirates fall in state semifinals
2022 1A State Basketball Tournament: Calico Rock boys fall to Bradley in semis