June court date set for DNA evidence in West Memphis 3 Case

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A court date has been set for this summer to discuss the retesting of DNA evidence in the West Memphis 3 case, Damien Echols said on social media Thursday.

Echols said he will be going to court June 23 in Crittenden County to ask a judge to order a prosecutor to hand over DNA evidence to a lab for testing in the case.

We will be going to court in June 23rd in Arkansas to ask the judge to order the prosecutor to hand over DNA to the lab for testing. The state is attempting to prevent the truth from coming out.

Please join us in court, so they know the world is aware of what they’re doing. https://t.co/qZO8DebBXt — Damien Echols (@damienechols) March 10, 2022

Echols had asked earlier this year in a petition to retest the evidence in the case, using the M-Vac method for testing. The system uses a wet vacuum method to test evidence.

However, Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said Feb. 8 in a court filing, denying the request, that he believes there is little evidence to show that M-Vac is a scientifically sound method to test evidence.

“A general caselaw search reveals only two cases in which courts mentioned M-Vac,” Chrestman said. “And neither case discusses whether M-Vac uses scientifically sound methods consistent with forensic practices.”

Chrestman also said he believes that the M-Vac method would alter the DNA, thus would be in violation of the court’s requirement to permanently preserve physical evidence in violent-offense cases. The prosecutor said he also believes the testing would create due process concerns involving the other two defendants - Jason Baldwin and Jesse Misskelley.

Echols, Baldwin and Misskelley were convicted in 1993 in the deaths of three 8-year-old boys in West Memphis.

The trio later accepted an Alford Plea in 2011, which allowed them to plead guilty but maintain their innocence in the case.

