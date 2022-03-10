Energy Alert
Lawsuit filed against school district following student rape

The father of a teenage boy raped by a Rector teacher has filed a federal lawsuit against the...
The father of a teenage boy raped by a Rector teacher has filed a federal lawsuit against the school district.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Rector School District by a parent of a teenager who was raped by Sarah Beth Isom in 2021, according to court records.

Little Rock-based law firm Green & Gillespie said in a media release that the suit was filed in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Northern Division in Jonesboro.

“The civil lawsuit filed today against the Rector School District alleges that, months before the first act of rape, officials within the Rector School District were approached by parents of multiple students in Isom’s 7th grade English class with complaints about Isom’s inappropriate relationship with and behavior towards the 13-year-old victim. It was blatantly obvious to everyone paying attention, including the other kids, that Ms. Isom was sexually harassing this boy.”

Josh Gillispie, Attorney

The attorneys also allege the district failed to take steps to prevent it from continuing to occur or to stop it from escalating, “resulting in a hostile educational environment and the denial of educational benefits to the 13-year-old victim,” and those school officials knew about the issues.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom on charges of first-degree sexual assault.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Isom was sentenced to 120 days in the Clay County jail in 2021 after pleading guilty to a fourth-degree sexual assault charge in the case. She was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault after a five-week investigation by Clay County authorities.

She was released on Dec. 7 after serving nearly 90 days in jail. She was also given 60 months probation, ordered to register as a sex offender, and must be gainfully employed.

The child’s name is not mentioned in the media release, other than the initials “B.T.”

“Isom encouraged B.T. to sit up front with her during each class. B.T. spent nearly the entire semester sitting with Isom at the front of the class, sitting on top of her desk. She would speak to B.T. in an overly flirtatious manner. She would touch his hand in a flirtatious way. Isom would give B.T. snacks and candy. She would leave small gifts for B.T. in her desk drawer for B.T. to find. According to other students, Isom and B.T. would brush each other’s hair in front of the class as B.T. sat on her desk. Isom allowed B.T. to lay down behind Isom’s desk to take naps while the other students had to participate in class.”

Josh Gillispie, Attorney

The lawsuit also alleges Isom gave B.T. special treatment and that he was not required to study, do work assignments, or be prepared for class. It also claims B.T. was forced to undergo ridicule from other students about the actions.

The attorneys are also seeking to file the suit under Title IX of the federal Education Amendment law of 1972.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

