Man receives 5 life sentences for raping child

Paragould police arrested Grady in June of 2020 after learning he engaged in “inappropriate...
Paragould police arrested Grady in June of 2020 after learning he engaged in "inappropriate sexual activity involving a minor."(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After finding him guilty of raping a child multiple times, a jury sentenced a Paragould man to five life sentences.

Following a two-day trial, a jury convicted 46-year-old Shanny L. Grady of raping a teen.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Grady to five life terms in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Paragould police arrested Grady in June of 2020 after learning he engaged in “inappropriate sexual activity involving a minor.”

According to a Thursday news release from the prosecuting attorney’s office, the victim provided “graphic details about Grady’s ongoing sexual abuse” during an interview with an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator.

Police arrested Carleena Hawkins after receiving information on June 10 about inappropriate...
Police arrested Carleena Hawkins after receiving information on June 10 about inappropriate sexual activity involving a minor.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

Police arrested both Grady and Carleena Hawkins on multiple criminal charges, including rape and permitting abuse of a child. Investigators said Hawkins performed at least two separate sex acts on the child.

The circuit court sentenced Hawkins to 35 years in the ADC after she pleaded guilty to one count of rape.

