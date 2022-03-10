March 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

More nice weather today before a quick change moves in on Friday. Temperatures rise like normal Friday morning before a cold front arrives Friday afternoon.

Highs may still make it into the 50s before a quick drop in temperatures and snow arrive. Snow may not stick at first or may start out as rain.

As colder air arrives, we should see a change over to snow. This doesn’t look like a huge winter storm for us, but 1-2″ isn’t a bad event if this is our last round of winter weather for the season.

Roads may get slick Friday evening. Whatever falls, won’t stick around long. Highs get back into the 50s and 60s by Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Taking a glimpse at new Jonesboro Police Department shift. Change helps with lack of patrol officers, morale and safety, police chief says.

Sexual assault sentence has community shocked.

Health experts give advice as new research on mask effectiveness is released.

United House approves $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.