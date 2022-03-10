Energy Alert
Motorist succumbs to crash injuries

A White County man succumbed to injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man succumbed to injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 5, on Fox Meadow Road in Bradford.

Tommy Smith, 60, of Bradford was southbound when he lost control of his 2006 Chevy on a curve.

His vehicle started to rotate counterclockwise then crossed the northbound lane and left the roadway. It struck a fence and utility pole before coming to a final stop.

Smith was taken to Unity Health then later transferred to a Little Rock hospital where he later died.

