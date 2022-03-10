NWS confirms 2 more tornadoes touched down in Northeast Arkansas
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday two tornadoes touched down Sunday in two Northeast Arkansas counties.
The NWS said an EF-0 touched down March 6 just south of Cash in Craighead County. Another EF-0 dropped down that same afternoon just south of McDougal in Clay County.
Of Sunday’s seven storms, four were located in Region 8.
An EF-2 tornado tore through Izard and Sharp Counties that same day, leaving a trail of debris from Sage to Evening Shade.
No serious injuries were reported.
