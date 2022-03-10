NWS confirms 2 more tornadoes touched down in Northeast Arkansas

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday two tornadoes touched down Sunday in two Northeast Arkansas counties.

The NWS said an EF-0 touched down March 6 just south of Cash in Craighead County. Another EF-0 dropped down that same afternoon just south of McDougal in Clay County.

Of Sunday’s seven storms, four were located in Region 8.

An EF-2 tornado tore through Izard and Sharp Counties that same day, leaving a trail of debris from Sage to Evening Shade.

No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.