Woman taken to hospital after falling near sidewalk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after she fell near where a sidewalk and road meet in Jonesboro, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Authorities said the woman stepped into a small hole and fell.
Jonesboro police had originally gotten a call about the incident and were investigating it as a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Jonesboro Police Dispatch got a call around 7:15 p.m. about the incident on Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street.
Officers, along with fire crews and ambulance services, responded to the scene.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and update you as we get more information.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.