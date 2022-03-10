Woman taken to hospital after falling near sidewalk

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after she fell near where a sidewalk and road meet in Jonesboro, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Authorities said the woman stepped into a small hole and fell.

Jonesboro police had originally gotten a call about the incident and were investigating it as a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Jonesboro Police Dispatch got a call around 7:15 p.m. about the incident on Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street.

Officers, along with fire crews and ambulance services, responded to the scene.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.