Omaha (Ark.) High School principal charged with murder in wife’s death

Rocky Dodson faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36.
Rocky Dodson faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County, Ark. district attorney filed murder charges against the Omaha High School principal in the death of his wife.

Rocky Dodson faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36. Investigators say she suffered a severe head injury that caused her death on March 6.

In a statement to KY3 News, Omaha Superintendent Ryan D. Huff says Dodson has been placed on administrative leave. Superintendent Huff says the safety of the students is the number one priority. The school is offering to counsel to any teachers or students.

