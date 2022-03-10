Energy Alert
Sunshine Before Friday’s Snow

March 10th, 2022
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (3/10)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The sun returns, and temperatures reach the 50s for the second straight day. A quick change comes on Friday. Temperatures rise like normal Friday morning before a cold front arrives Friday afternoon. Snow may not stick at first or may start out as rain. As colder air arrives, we should see a change over to snow. This doesn’t look like a huge winter storm for us, but 1-2″ isn’t a bad event if this is our last round of winter weather for the season. It’s going to have to snow hard for roads to become covered. Temperatures look to be around 31-34°F. Even if snow accumulates, it’ll start melting if we’re not below freezing. Whatever falls, won’t stick around long. Highs get back into the 50s and 60s by Sunday and Monday. 70s become possible as we head into next weekend.

