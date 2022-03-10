Energy Alert
Person airlifted after shooting

A person was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday evening as Cleburne County authorities investigate a shooting near Concord.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday evening as Cleburne County authorities investigate a shooting near Concord.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said in a media release that deputies went to Fork Lane in Concord around 5 p.m. about someone yelling for help.

“When deputies arrived in the area, they made contact with parties involved in a domestic disturbance, and discovered that one of the involved parties had been shot,” Brown said.

Deputies and investigators were still at the scene Wednesday evening collecting evidence for their investigation.

Details are scarce, including the names of the people involved or the condition of the person who was shot.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and have more details as they become available.

