Person airlifted after shooting

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday evening as Cleburne County authorities investigate a shooting near Concord.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said in a media release that deputies went to Fork Lane in Concord around 5 p.m. about someone yelling for help.

“When deputies arrived in the area, they made contact with parties involved in a domestic disturbance, and discovered that one of the involved parties had been shot,” Brown said.

Deputies and investigators were still at the scene Wednesday evening collecting evidence for their investigation.

Details are scarce, including the names of the people involved or the condition of the person who was shot.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.