Private pilots feeling the pain at the pumps more than drivers

NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Many people are feeling the pain at the pumps to fill up their vehicles, but for those who fly private planes or jets, the prices are even higher.

Minden airport manager, Steven Burdeaux, says they’re seeing fewer flyers wanting to take their planes for a spin. Burdeaux says they have raised their prices on fuel.

”Obviously, the cost of fuel and gas and oil affects everything. It trickles down. Literally your groceries, our cost of fuel alone has increased between 10 and 13 percent over the past week and it’s projected to increase probably about the same again the following week. It’s gone up a significant amount since this conflict started,” Burdeaux said.

Burdeaux says passengers might start to see higher airline ticket prices and even a decline in availability for flights if gas prices continue to rise.

