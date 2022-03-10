Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Time to “spring forward.”

Daylight Saving Time (DST) officially begins Sunday, March 13, at 2 a.m.

For many, the change means losing an hour of sleep. For others, it means a little more sunlight in the afternoon to enjoy.

In addition to moving your clocks ahead one hour, fire officials say the switch is a good time to change the batteries in smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.

We will not “fall back” an hour until Sunday, Nov. 6.

