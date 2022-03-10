Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Surviving 107-degree fever and coma, police recruit recounts close brush with death

A Maui police recruit who suffered heatstroke during training is now back home. Alexa Jacobs body temperature reached 107 degrees, and she fell into a coma.
By Chelsea Davis and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A police recruit in Hawaii who fell into a coma when her body temperature reached 107 degrees during training has been released from the hospital.

Alexa Jacobs was running back to police headquarters mid-afternoon on Feb. 4 just before she passed out.

The 27-year-old Maui Police recruit said it was a sunny day. It was hot, humid and there was no wind. The last thing she remembers was doing pushups before she blacked out.

“We were in the push-up position and I remember saying to myself, ‘Just hang on for one more second,’” Jacobs told Hawaii News Now.

Jacobs was flown to the hospital after her fever peaked.

“107 is probably the highest I’ve seen in my career,” Maui Health Chief Medical Director and Intensive Care Unit physician Dr. Michael Shea said.

One by one, Jacobs’ organs started failing.

“The organs that are most susceptible to this damage are our brain, our kidneys, and our liver, and prolonged elevation of temperature can actually cause permanent damage, and even death,” Shea said.

Jacobs said the next thing she remembers was waking up in an unfamiliar place.

“I woke up in a bed and I had a tube down my throat for almost a week. So, I didn’t have much of a voice. I couldn’t say much. So, it’s actually really scary waking up, you don’t know where you are,” Jacobs recalled.

Jacobs was a four-year starter for the University of Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team. She said she knows limits, understands hydration but doesn’t know what went wrong.

“It’s training for police. It’s not easy. But I’ve been an athlete my entire life. I’ve pushed my body to the limit multiple times. I didn’t think that would happen,” she said.

Although she still has dialysis three times a week, Jacobs still wants to be a Maui Police officer.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Man served with murder warrant, in connection with Rector homicide
Threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property, unlawful use of a...
Two arrested in school threat case
A person was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday evening as Cleburne County authorities...
Person airlifted after shooting
A woman was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after she fell near where a sidewalk and road...
Woman taken to hospital after falling near sidewalk
A boil order was issued this week for Ravenden Springs.
Mayor: City under boil order after ‘water man quit doing his job’

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss; Smollett sentencing begins
Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from Clinton, won a $100,000 when she played the lottery for the...
College student wins $100K prize playing lottery for first time
Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to...
IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to relieve massive backlog
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber
FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners