Taking a glimpse at new JPD shift

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sitting Shotgun on patrol.

Jonesboro police officers are now protecting and serving for 11 hours a shift after the first-of-the-year change in schedules.

Officers used to work eight-hour shifts.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said there were three factors in why this change happened: a lack of patrol officers, morale, and safety.

For 11 hours a day, patrol officer Andy Starnes’ office is the driver seat of a Ford Explorer.

After a morning meeting, he patrols his area in North Jonesboro.

“You know, with as many officers as we have on the street at certain times throughout the shift. We have enough officers that we can provide greater protection for Jonesboro and its citizens,” said Starnes.

Officer Starnes said the old 8-hour shift left many officers overworked going from one call to the next. Now, shifts overlap keeping more officers available.

“If there is a high priority call and a citizen needs someone, there are going to be several officers going to it,” said Starnes.

“Put officers on bicycles and back out into the community and more community engagement. Just something that has been cut down on due to the lack of manpower,” said Elliott.

Starnes responded to a few calls during the ride-along. One was a stop where he was able to assist other officers.

“It’s more efficient. I’m able to help this officer and that way, the car gets searched faster. So, if we find nothing, the driver of the car will go sooner. You know, it just helps everyone all the way around,” he said.

Chief Elliott said since the change is going well for the police department, other city departments are looking into implementing this.

