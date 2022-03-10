Two arrested in school threat case

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces a threat to commit an act of mass violence on school property charge after a nearly month-long investigation by authorities.

Kenneth Moss, 18, of Paragould and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested after an investigation by Greene County deputies into a possible threat at Greene County Tech High School on Feb. 14.

Sheriff Steve Franks said on social media that the 16-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, also faces a threat to commit an act of mass violence on school property charge.

The threat was reportedly made on the social media app, “Yik Yak.”

“The first message was ‘when the bell rings, it’s going down. Glory to Allah’. The second message that followed stated, ‘I have a gun.’

Sheriff Franks said that deputies got a call around 10:15 a.m about the possible threat.

“One of the students at the high school had an app downloaded on the phone and the student seen the threat pop-up on that app,” Franks said. “The student immediately notified a teacher and the teacher notified the SRO’s on campus.”

The school then went into a soft lockdown as a precaution and no one was injured.

Moss will appear in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing, according to a jail booking sheet from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

