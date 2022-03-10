Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Two arrested in school threat case

Threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property, unlawful use of a...
Threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property, unlawful use of a communication device (3/8)(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces a threat to commit an act of mass violence on school property charge after a nearly month-long investigation by authorities.

Kenneth Moss, 18, of Paragould and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested after an investigation by Greene County deputies into a possible threat at Greene County Tech High School on Feb. 14.

Sheriff Steve Franks said on social media that the 16-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, also faces a threat to commit an act of mass violence on school property charge.

The threat was reportedly made on the social media app, “Yik Yak.”

“The first message was ‘when the bell rings, it’s going down. Glory to Allah’. The second message that followed stated, ‘I have a gun.’

Sheriff Franks said that deputies got a call around 10:15 a.m about the possible threat.

“One of the students at the high school had an app downloaded on the phone and the student seen the threat pop-up on that app,” Franks said. “The student immediately notified a teacher and the teacher notified the SRO’s on campus.”

The school then went into a soft lockdown as a precaution and no one was injured.

Moss will appear in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing, according to a jail booking sheet from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Man in custody in connection with Rector homicide
A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years...
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
A Blytheville man died Monday night when his car ran off the road and went airborne.
Man killed, woman injured in crash
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Gracie Sackmaster met Kisha Clayton at Children’s home Inc. when she was fifteen.
Sexual assault sentence has community shocked
Sexual assault sentence has community shocked
Sexual assault sentence has community shocked
Rising gas prices can put a stressor on your finances.
Ways to make your dollar stretch at the pump
People are looking for ways to save money while filling up their gas tanks.
Ways to make your dollar stretch at the pump
A woman was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after she fell near where a sidewalk and road...
Woman taken to hospital after falling near sidewalk