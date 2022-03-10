Ways to make your dollar stretch at the pump

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices continue to rise at the pump to over $4 a gallon, which may put a stressor on your finances.

Centennial Bank Senior Regional Retail Leader Jay Clevenger says there are ways you can make your dollar worthwhile.

“It’s all about the budgeting,” Clevenger said, “you may have to pull discretionary funds from your budget or your entertainment funds.”

For those who may not have the funds to pull from their budget, Clevenger recommends signing up for rewards programs and coupons to help save money at the pump, adding every penny counts.

“It’s always a great tool to use,” he said. “Coupons or the rewards program of your credit cards that may be able to assist you. You might want to reach out to your provider to see what options may be available for you.”

He mentioned places like Sam’s Club, Kroger, or Kum & Go offer rewards at the pump every time you shop.

Clevenger suggested considering seeking other means of transportation, like public transportation, carpooling, or bicycling.

