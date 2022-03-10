Energy Alert
‘Wet, sticky snow’ expected Friday

Winter weather advisory issued for area
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A late-season blast of winter weather could dump 1-2 inches of snow on parts of Region 8.

Meteorologist Zach Holder said Thursday that snow would begin falling around lunchtime for those living in our western counties and towns around Mountain Home.

“Temperatures will need time to drop for snow to stick efficiently,” he said. “It’ll have to snow really hard at 33-37 degrees Fahrenheit to impact roads during the day.”

However, as the sun goes down, the chance for slick, slushy roads will increase.

Holder expects anywhere from 1-2 inches of snow to fall.

“But there’s still potential for some to get up to 3 inches,” he said.

A winter weather advisory was also issued Thursday afternoon for all of Region 8, from 6 p.m., March 11 until 6 a.m., March 12.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation began Thursday pre-treating bridges and overpasses.

