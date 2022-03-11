A-State campuses to apply for trail grants

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees held their first meeting of 2022 at the ASU-Newport campus Friday morning.

In the meeting, the board approved resolutions to allow for multiple campuses to apply for federal funding for new campus trails.

All resolutions passed unanimously, paving the way for the Jonesboro, Beebe, Mountain Home, and Newport campuses to apply for the funding.

ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch said the timing of the resolutions was one big coincidence.

“Those just happen to all end up on the same agenda. I think now every one of our campuses has applied for at least one of those grants in the past,” Welch said.

When the schools receive the grants, the federal government supplies 80 percent of the money. The universities are required to provide a 20 percent match.

“That (20 percent) can be in cash, labor, or supplies. It’s a great way for the federal government to help us in constructing those trails on our campuses,” Welch said.

He added that the grants would ultimately help to promote physical activity, both for students and the people in surrounding communities.

