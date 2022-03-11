Energy Alert
A-State’s Tollett on initial Buster Posey Award watchlist

The watch list for the award, which is presented annually to the top Division-I catcher by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission, consists of 76 catchers(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State catcher Cason Tollett received some early-season praise on Thursday with the release of the initial watch list for the 2022 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

The watch list for the award, which is presented annually to the top Division-I catcher by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission, consists of 76 catchers. Semifinalists will be announced on May 9, with finalists being revealed on June 7 during the College World Series. All finalists will then be invited to Wichita for the awards ceremony on June 29, where the winner will be announced.

Tollett, in his first season at A-State, owns a home run on the season while scoring four runs in nine games played. Behind the plate, the Little Rock native has caught a pair of would-be base stealers. He is one of just two from the Sun Belt Conference on the list, joining Little Rock’s Jake Wright.

Thursday’s honor adds to additional preseason accolades, as Tollett was listed by Perfect Game as the No. 11 prospect in the Sun Belt Conference for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, while D1 Baseball also had him inside the top 40 draft prospects in the conference.

Tollett’s honor marks the second year in a row an A-State player has been named to the list, with Liam Hicks being a member of the 2021 midseason watch list.

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

