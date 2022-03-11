Arkansas State football holds 2022 pro day in front of several NFL scouts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the NFL Draft inches closer and closer, Arkansas State hosted pro day for nine of its players.

Seven NFL teams were represented as different drills, such as the 40-yard dash, were held. for several players who have played at Arkansas State.

“Man it felt great, you know, doing it with my teammates, my alumni that we all graduated with,” offensive lineman Ivory Scott said. “It feels good just to compete and just have brothers around you cheering you on just throughout the drills.”

Scott was one of the nine players who worked out in front of the scouts.

Other players that joined him included:

LB Caleb Bonner

WR Dahu Green

KR/PR Alan Lamar

LB Joe Ozougwu

LB Jeffmario Brown

S Elery Alexander

OL Nour-Eddine Seidnaly

DE Kailon Davis

9 working out at @AStateFB Pro Day today.



Teams I've seen:#Packers#Lions#Commanders#Jaguars#Jets#Chargers#Steelers

“It means everything man I spent five years here, I laid down everything on this field,” linebacker Caleb Bonner said. “This team means family [and] faith. We believe in each other. We work hard every day with each other. So it’s all good to see my teammates and my coaches come out and support us while we do this.”

NFL teams in attendance at the Pro Day included:

Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers

“Just a weight lifted off your shoulders, you know, building up anticipation and nervous system get going,” wide receiver Dahu Green added. “[It felt good to] finally get to get out there and put some work in front of them.”

