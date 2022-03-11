Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State football holds 2022 pro day in front of several NFL scouts

Caleb Bonner (LB) prepares to run a drill in front of a Pittsburgh Steeler scout.
Caleb Bonner (LB) prepares to run a drill in front of a Pittsburgh Steeler scout.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the NFL Draft inches closer and closer, Arkansas State hosted pro day for nine of its players.

Seven NFL teams were represented as different drills, such as the 40-yard dash, were held. for several players who have played at Arkansas State.

“Man it felt great, you know, doing it with my teammates, my alumni that we all graduated with,” offensive lineman Ivory Scott said. “It feels good just to compete and just have brothers around you cheering you on just throughout the drills.”

Scott was one of the nine players who worked out in front of the scouts.

Other players that joined him included:

  • LB Caleb Bonner
  • WR Dahu Green
  • KR/PR Alan Lamar
  • LB Joe Ozougwu
  • LB Jeffmario Brown
  • S Elery Alexander
  • OL Nour-Eddine Seidnaly
  • DE Kailon Davis

“It means everything man I spent five years here, I laid down everything on this field,” linebacker Caleb Bonner said. “This team means family [and] faith. We believe in each other. We work hard every day with each other. So it’s all good to see my teammates and my coaches come out and support us while we do this.”

NFL teams in attendance at the Pro Day included:

  • Green Bay Packers
  • Detroit Lions
  • Washington Commanders
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New York Jets
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

“Just a weight lifted off your shoulders, you know, building up anticipation and nervous system get going,” wide receiver Dahu Green added. “[It felt good to] finally get to get out there and put some work in front of them.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Man served with murder warrant, in connection with Rector homicide
Threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property, unlawful use of a...
Two arrested in school threat case
A person was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday evening as Cleburne County authorities...
Person airlifted after shooting
A woman was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after she fell near where a sidewalk and road...
Woman taken to hospital after falling near sidewalk
Everyone inside a house fire Thursday morning managed to escape injuries.
Home goes up in flames, all escape unscathed

Latest News

Weather postpones A-State baseball, tennis
The watch list for the award, which is presented annually to the top Division-I catcher by the...
A-State’s Tollett on initial Buster Posey Award watchlist
Red Wolves end season with 18-11 record.
Arkansas State basketball opts out of postseason play
Red Wolves lose, 12-5.
Arkansas State baseball drops midweek battle vs SIU