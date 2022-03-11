Arkansas State tied atop Vic Bubas Cup standings through winter seasons

Arkansas State University and Texas State University lead the Sun Belt Conference’s Vic Bubas Cup standings through the winter sports season. The Bubas Cup is the Sun Belt’s all-sports championship, awarded to the top athletics department in the conference based on a points system.

The Red Wolves and Bobcats have each accumulated 70 total points, which puts them ahead of South Alabama (61) and App State (58).

In the winter semester, Arkansas State claimed both the Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championship and the Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship. Texas State won the Men’s Basketball Regular-Season Championship and Georgia State won the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship. Troy captured the Women’s Basketball Regular-Season Championship and UTA took home the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship.

The final 2021-22 Vic Bubas Cup Standings will be announced following the completion of the Sun Belt Baseball Championship in May.

South Alabama, in 2020-21, took home its 15th all-time Bubas Cup and its fifth in the past seven seasons.

The Vic Bubas Cup is named after the Sun Belt Conference’s first Commissioner. Bubas was appointed the conference’s commissioner on Oct. 6, 1976, and served for 14 years until his retirement in 1990. He led the conference during a period in which its membership increased from six to eight members and its sport sponsorship grew from four to 10 sports. Bubas was a three-time ACC Coach of the Year at Duke in the 1960s, taking his team to three Final Fours. In 2007, he was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Bubas passed away in April 2018 at the age of 91.

Points for the Bubas Cup are awarded based on regular-season finish for sports that have a regular season conference schedule. Points are awarded based on Sun Belt Championship finish if that sport does not have a regular-season conference schedule. Points are awarded based on the number of schools sponsoring the sport. Institutions not sponsoring a sport do not receive points in that sport. Institutions tying for positions split the combined points of their positions.

For sports that have both a regular-season schedule and a conference tournament, one additional point will be awarded to the winner of the conference tournament, including an additional point for winning the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship.

For sports with divisions, the conference records of all teams are ranked and points are awarded regardless of divisional finish. Standings for the sport of women’s soccer are determined by points rather than winning percentage.

2021-22 Vic Bubas Cup Standings (as of March 11, 2022)

Rank Points WXC MXC WSOC VOL FB WITF MITF WBK MBK

1 Arkansas State 70.0 12.0 10.0 11.0 5.0 1.0 12.0 7.0 5.0 7.0

1 Texas State 70.0 4.0 7.0 6.5 11.0 5.5 11.0 6.0 7.0 12.0

3 South Alabama 61.0 7.0 8.0 11.0 13.0 3.0 5.0 4.0 2.0 8.0

4 App State 58.0 11.0 9.0 1.0 2.0 9.0 6.5 - 8.5 11.0

5 Coastal Carolina 53.5 8.0 4.0 6.5 10.0 7.5 8.0 - 3.5 6.0

5 Louisiana 53.5 2.0 2.0 2.0 7.5 11.0 9.0 5.0 10.0 5.0

7 UTA 52.5 10.0 6.0 - 7.5 - 10.0 3.0 12.0 4.0

8 Troy 51.0 6.0 3.0 4.0 7.5 5.5 4.0 - 12.0 9.0

9 Georgia State 41.5 5.0 - 8.5 3.0 7.5 3.0 - 3.5 11.0

10 Georgia Southern 31.0 1.0 - 8.5 7.5 3.0 2.0 - 6.0 3.0

11 ULM 29.5 9.0 1.0 4.0 1.0 3.0 6.5 2.0 1.0 2.0

12 Little Rock 27.5 3.0 5.0 4.0 4.0 - 1.0 1.0 8.5 1.0

