Arkansas women working to help refugees fleeing war in Ukraine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - As Americans watch the heartbreaking images of children finding refuge from Ukraine, an Arkansas woman is in Poland right now taking care of orphans who she has watched over for years.

According to content partner KARK, Wendy Farrell and her husband adopted their daughter Alona in 2013. They already had four daughters at home, but their hearts were called to Ukraine, especially after the adoption.

“We felt the Lord calling us back to Ukraine to partner with local Christians who were ministering to orphans,” Farrell told KARK.

She linked arms with a ministry partner in Ukraine who opened an orphanage, and she established the 1U Project.

“We fell in love with the people in Ukraine, especially the children,” she said. “We knew we wanted to do more to help.”

For years, Farrell spent time going back and forth between the U.S. and Ukraine, supporting the orphanage financially and spending time with them.

She never imagined this year that she would be helping the orphans get out of Ukraine and be reunited with them in Poland.

“It was extremely emotional for all of us,” Farrell said. “We are tired and exhausted and dealing with so many emotions, but we are so thankful to be here and the kids we work with were able to get out safe and sound and we were able to all be together here in Poland.”

As they settle into their makeshift homes, she has been blown away by the kindness and love shown by the Polish people.

“There is a restaurant next door. The owners of the restaurant heard our kids talking in Ukrainian and realized they were refugees and offered to pay for their meals for the duration of their stay. They also gathered up supplies, toys and clothing for them,” Farrell told KARK.

Though she and others fleeing the violence are experiencing a hardship, she’s thankful that the world is rooting for the people of Ukraine.

“They are resilient. They are hard workers. They are so hospitable and giving,” Farrell said. “It is awesome to see them be the recipients of hospitality and love from the world right now.”

While it’s unclear how long this will last, she is counting her blessings for the comfort they have found in Poland.

“It’s been amazing to see how the Polish people have really embraced their neighbors,” Farrell said.

You can help or donate to the 1U Project by visiting their website.

