Batesville receives grant to upgrade parks

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville city officials are hopeful that a nearly $150,000 grant will help the city’s parks and residents’ health.

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism gave out $3.6 million worth of grants statewide, with Batesville receiving $146,000 to make improvements to local parks.

The grant is going toward a pedestrian bridge in Riverside Park and building a new play structure at Kennedy Park right next to the community center. Both are projects that Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh says are important to both the city and the residents.

“Well, you know we have really worked on quality of life and quality of place in our community,” said Elumbaugh. “Everything from playgrounds to trails can help that.”

Elumbaugh said that his town is known for its quality-of-life projects, and he wants to make sure they are not only keeping up with other places but making themselves better to attract more people.

“I think that is something that sets apart from the other communities,” said Elumbaugh. “We are trying to do everything that provides recreation, health, and wellness for our community.”

The construction on the bridge and playground will start as soon as the weather improves and Elumbaugh hopes to have both completed as soon as possible.

Elumbaugh added that the city is applying for more grants in the future, saying that you can never stop improving.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.