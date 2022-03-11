Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Batesville receives grant to upgrade parks

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville city officials are hopeful that a nearly $150,000 grant will help the city’s parks and residents’ health.

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism gave out $3.6 million worth of grants statewide, with Batesville receiving $146,000 to make improvements to local parks.

The grant is going toward a pedestrian bridge in Riverside Park and building a new play structure at Kennedy Park right next to the community center. Both are projects that Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh says are important to both the city and the residents.

“Well, you know we have really worked on quality of life and quality of place in our community,” said Elumbaugh. “Everything from playgrounds to trails can help that.”

Elumbaugh said that his town is known for its quality-of-life projects, and he wants to make sure they are not only keeping up with other places but making themselves better to attract more people.

“I think that is something that sets apart from the other communities,” said Elumbaugh. “We are trying to do everything that provides recreation, health, and wellness for our community.”

The construction on the bridge and playground will start as soon as the weather improves and Elumbaugh hopes to have both completed as soon as possible.

Elumbaugh added that the city is applying for more grants in the future, saying that you can never stop improving.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
Several Region 8 schools announced Friday morning they would close early ahead of an...
Snow moving into Region 8
Everyone inside a house fire Thursday morning managed to escape injuries.
Home goes up in flames, all escape unscathed
The father of a teenage boy raped by a Rector teacher has filed a federal lawsuit against the...
Lawsuit filed against school district following student rape
A White County man succumbed to injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash.
Motorist succumbs to crash injuries

Latest News

Several Region 8 schools announced Friday morning they would close early ahead of an...
Snow moving into Region 8
Dr. Chuck Welch speaks at the March Board of Trustees meeting in Newport.
A-State campuses to apply for trail grants
Viewers around Region 8 finally get a chance to share pics and videos of real snow, not ice!
IN PICTURES: Viewers now sharing pics and videos of real snow, not ice!
Jonesboro boys basketball coach
Fast Break Extra: Jonesboro boys basketball after winning 2022 5A State Championship