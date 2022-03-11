Delivery drivers pockets’ impacted with fuel price increase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pain at the pump.

Delivery drivers are feeling that pain firsthand.

“I can’t afford to fill up. I just spent $48 the day before,” said Jennifer Adams, Door Dasher.

Fueling up is costing almost double for delivery drivers.

Jennifer Adams works for DoorDash. She started about three months ago.

For about 20 hours between Friday and Saturday, she drives miles to make ends meet.

“I was almost on E and I had to put a little bit of fuel in the tank, just to get home,” said Adams.

Now, with the way gas prices are rising, making ends meet is difficult for her.

“I was like I can only afford $15 or $20 and that didn’t even get me six gallons,” she said.

Although some delivery drivers are saying their jobs are costing them more money, a person said getting behind the wheel hasn’t changed much for his pockets.

Austin Sanders delivers pizza for 1812 Pizza Company in Jonesboro.

“It is a little more, but business has been good lately. Tips have been good. So, it hasn’t affected me too much lately,” he said.

He said he has a smaller car which helps, but both drivers said tips can make or break what they bring home each night.

“You could get a lot extra in tips this month and the next, it could be half of that,” he said.

Adams hopes DoorDash raises the base pay, so it can at least cover a gallon of gas.

Right now, the base pay is $2.50.

