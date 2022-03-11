It’s the season finale of Fast Break Friday Night.

Logan covers a pair of games in Hot Springs. Melbourne girls are in pursuit of their 4th straight state championship. The Lady Bearkatz face Bigelow at 6pm. Mammoth Spring and Norfork face off for the 1A girls state title. Lady Bears and Lady Panthers play at 12:00pm at Bank OZK Arena.

Chris will have Missouri Final Four highlights, the Thayer boys competed in Springfield. He’ll also have more coverage from Thursday’s state finals plus preview Saturday’s action.

You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (3/11/22)

Melbourne vs. Bigelow (2A Girls State Championship)

Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork (1A Girls State Championship)

Jonesboro reflects after winning 5A Boys State Championship

Marion reflects after falling in 5A Boys State Championship Game

Jonesboro reflects after falling in 5A Boys State Championship Game

Thayer vs. Lafayette County (Missouri Class 3 Final Four)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.