Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fast Break Friday Night (3/11/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s the season finale of Fast Break Friday Night.

Logan covers a pair of games in Hot Springs. Melbourne girls are in pursuit of their 4th straight state championship. The Lady Bearkatz face Bigelow at 6pm. Mammoth Spring and Norfork face off for the 1A girls state title. Lady Bears and Lady Panthers play at 12:00pm at Bank OZK Arena.

Chris will have Missouri Final Four highlights, the Thayer boys competed in Springfield. He’ll also have more coverage from Thursday’s state finals plus preview Saturday’s action.

You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (3/11/22)

Melbourne vs. Bigelow (2A Girls State Championship)

Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork (1A Girls State Championship)

Jonesboro reflects after winning 5A Boys State Championship

Marion reflects after falling in 5A Boys State Championship Game

Jonesboro reflects after falling in 5A Boys State Championship Game

Thayer vs. Lafayette County (Missouri Class 3 Final Four)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
Everyone inside a house fire Thursday morning managed to escape injuries.
Home goes up in flames, all escape unscathed
The father of a teenage boy raped by a Rector teacher has filed a federal lawsuit against the...
Lawsuit filed against school district following student rape
A White County man succumbed to injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash.
Motorist succumbs to crash injuries
Paragould police arrested Grady in June of 2020 after learning he engaged in “inappropriate...
Man receives 5 life sentences for raping child

Latest News

Hurricane boys beat Marion, Lady Hurricane fall to Greenwood.
5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Jonesboro boys beat Marion and Jonesboro girls fall to Greenwood
The Golden Hurricane repeated as state champions on Thursday. They beat Marion 55-28.
Jonesboro boys win, Jonesboro girls fall in day 1 of State Finals Weekend
The Hurricane and Lady Hurricane are defending 5A State Champions.
Jonesboro high boys and girls basketball both looking for back-to-back state titles
Lady Hurricane will face Greenwood Thursday at noon.
Jonesboro Lady Hurricane Hopes to Bring Home Second Straight State Title