Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Groundbreaking held for Eason-Lang Training Center

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The West Memphis Fire Department kicked off the construction of its new Eason-Lang Training Center with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The Fire Department along, with Mayor Marco McClendon and the West Memphis City Council, broke ground for the new facility at the all-new Fire Station No. 2 located on College Boulevard on Thursday, March 10.

Groundbreaking for new firefighter training facility.
Groundbreaking for new firefighter training facility.(Source: West Memphis Fire Department)

According to a news release, the 5,500 square foot center will feature a burn building with live fire training, two flashover areas, including simulators for kitchen and attic fires, multilevel rappelling, fire hydrants, and a hazmat training area for operations involving hazardous materials.

“West Memphis Fire Department is consistently ranked as one of the safest city’s in the state, and this new center will help our men and women prepare even better for the dangers they face so they can continue to keep our city safe,” said Assistant Chief Clay.

The center is in dedication to Firefighter Jason Lang and Recruit David Eason.

Lang died last February after being hit by an 18-wheeler while helping a person in a crashed vehicle, while Eason died from a heart attack in 2011 while at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy in Camden.

The project is expected to be completed by June of this year.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Southeast Missouri man held without bond in connection with Rector homicide
Threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property, unlawful use of a...
Two arrested in school threat case
A person was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday evening as Cleburne County authorities...
Person airlifted after shooting
Everyone inside a house fire Thursday morning managed to escape injuries.
Home goes up in flames, all escape unscathed
A woman was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after she fell near where a sidewalk and road...
Woman taken to hospital after falling near sidewalk

Latest News

Steve Young sets up a tent for his stay in Paragould.
Man walking across America, stops in Paragould
Gas prices on the rise
Delivery drivers pockets’ impacted with fuel price increase
7 NFL Teams scouted 9 former A-State athletes.
A-State Football Holds Pro Day
The Farrell family.
Arkansas woman working to help refugees fleeing war in Ukraine