Groundbreaking held for Eason-Lang Training Center

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The West Memphis Fire Department kicked off the construction of its new Eason-Lang Training Center with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The Fire Department along, with Mayor Marco McClendon and the West Memphis City Council, broke ground for the new facility at the all-new Fire Station No. 2 located on College Boulevard on Thursday, March 10.

Groundbreaking for new firefighter training facility. (Source: West Memphis Fire Department)

According to a news release, the 5,500 square foot center will feature a burn building with live fire training, two flashover areas, including simulators for kitchen and attic fires, multilevel rappelling, fire hydrants, and a hazmat training area for operations involving hazardous materials.

“West Memphis Fire Department is consistently ranked as one of the safest city’s in the state, and this new center will help our men and women prepare even better for the dangers they face so they can continue to keep our city safe,” said Assistant Chief Clay.

The center is in dedication to Firefighter Jason Lang and Recruit David Eason.

Lang died last February after being hit by an 18-wheeler while helping a person in a crashed vehicle, while Eason died from a heart attack in 2011 while at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy in Camden.

The project is expected to be completed by June of this year.

