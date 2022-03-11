Energy Alert
Portageville City Council votes to impeach Mayor

The Portageville City Council is preparing to impeach Mayor Vince Berry.
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Portageville City Council found Mayor Vince Berry guilty on all charges except one in his impeachment trial after city officials believe he mismanaged funds.

Rodi Walker will serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the remainder of the term until the next election when a new Mayor is chosen.

Earlier, KFVS reported on the mayors displeasure with the complaints.

“One of the things I believe whole heartedly is complete transparency in government. you can never say well, they don’t need to know about this. They need to know about everything. Every little thing needs to be out to the public, then they can male their own decision.”

Alderman Michael Johnston said Berry turned down more than $300,000 in grant money putting the city in debt.

“Our water treatment plant is in shambles. We need water. We just had digital water meters in, the county offered to pay for them He turned down the money. And he got a bank loan.”

With his job on the line, Berry said he wants to remain the mayor and believes the city is illegally trying to remove him from office.

“I reviewed the process. I spoke with Missouri Municipal league and several other people. And discovered that we had not followed the proper process. Just handing me a piece of paper and saying we are going to have a meeting next month and decide whether you get to remain mayor, is not the proper process.”

Johnson said, “Well we did what the city attorney told us to do. And the Missouri Municipal League, and the attorney, I was told they know more than what we do.”

I reached out to the city attorney who didn’t want to comment on any advice that she gave, but in the end, Barry believes the people should decide his fate.

Mayor Berry was found guilty on all charges except one, resulting in an impeachment. He said he plans to appeal the decision to the New Madrid Circuit Court.

