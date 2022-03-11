Energy Alert
Jonesboro boys win, Jonesboro girls fall in day 1 of State Finals Weekend

The Golden Hurricane repeated as state champions on Thursday. They beat Marion 55-28.
The Golden Hurricane repeated as state champions on Thursday. They beat Marion 55-28.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro boys and girls basketball reached Hot Springs for the 2nd straight season. Both looked to capture back-to-back state championships Thursday afternoon.

Jonesboro 55, Marion 28 (5A Boys State Championship)

JHS boys repeated as state champs with a 55-28 victory over Marion. Thursday marked the 3rd meeting of the season between the 5A East rivals.

Quion Williams had 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, the Oklahoma State signee earned Finals MVP honors. Deion Buford-Wesson also scored in double figures for Jonesboro, he had 15 points. Wes Swift’s crew finish the season 28-3 overall.

Meanwhile, Marion finishes 26-8. Ryan Forrest, Jayden Forrest, & Donnie Cheers had 6 points each.

Greenwood 60, Jonesboro 49 (5A Girls State Championship)

JHS girls cut a double-digit deficit to 2 with 2 minutes left. But Greenwood finished on a 11-2 run, the Lady Bulldogs captured the 5A state title 60-49. Anna Trusty led all scorers with 24 points, Abby Summitt (15 pts) and Carley Sexton (10 pts) also scored in double figures for GHS. North Texas signee Ereaunna Hardaway had 22 points for Jonesboro.

The Lady Hurricane have reached Hot Springs in 5 of the last 7 seasons.

