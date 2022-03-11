Jonesboro trucker seriously injured in rollover crash

Energy Alert
A Jonesboro man was hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after his tractor-trailer overturned.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after his tractor-trailer overturned.

The crash happened at 9 a.m. March 10 on Route DD, four miles east of Cooter in Pemiscot County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jemmie D. Stanfill, 75, of Jonesboro was southbound when his 2007 Freightliner ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Stanfill, who was not wearing a seat belt according to the crash report, was taken by ambulance to Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

