Man walking across America, stops in Paragould

By Imani Williams
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Walking for a cause.

A Virginia man stopped in Paragould Thursday as he makes his way across the country.

Steve Young is walking for Victory Junction, a camp for children that have terminal illnesses.

The camp opened in 2004 in honor of NASCAR driver, Adam Petty.

Petty wanted to open a camp for children with serious medical conditions.

Young is now spreading the word about the camp.

“I am sharing the Gospel as I go. People call me a traveling preacher or traveling evangelist. A walking preacher, walking evangelist. So, I am out here doing that and awareness to this camp,” he said.

Young is stopping in the area for the weekend, but he plans to head west into Oklahoma, next then make a loop to Missouri.

He has already traveled on the Northeast coast of the country.

