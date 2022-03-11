Energy Alert
March 11: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Snow is still expected to move in through Friday afternoon and evening across Region 8. We should only get about 3 hours of snow, but it could be just enough to get 2-3″ of a heavy and wet snow.

The snow will initially not stick to the roads, but as snowfall rates increase, it may start sticking to the roads. If slush develops on the roads, it will freeze Friday night as much colder temperatures are expected.

With sunshine, much of the snow melts on Saturday. We will be much warmer next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

One held hostage inside Dean’s Tax Service on Highway 51 in Covington, Tennessee.

Southeast Missouri man held without bond in connection with Rector homicide.

Jonesboro residents speak out about property proposal.

UAMS staff reflects on pandemic two years after first Arkansas COVID-19 case.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

