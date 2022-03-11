Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act would help restore America as a domestic manufacturing powerhouse, according to President Joe Biden.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

The president said the legislation is geared towards restoring America into a domestic manufacturing powerhouse.

”Let’s not wait any longer,” said President Biden. “Send it to my desk. I’ll sign it.”

He made these remarks during his first State of the Union speech. He highlighted technology company Intel’s investment in building two semiconductor chip factories near Columbus, Ohio.

”I think too often when we think about chips, the conversation usually focuses on cars, but chips are a part of everything that we do,” said Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio).

Rep. Brown said the factories will allow her state to play a prominent role in boosting chip production.

”That is an investment again where we’re investing in the American economy,” Brown said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said two decades ago, America produced nearly 40% of the world’s semiconductor chips. Now, it’s declined to only 12%.

”Even scarier, 90% of the world’s leading edge semiconductors, the most sophisticated semiconductors, are made by a single company in Taiwan,” said Raimondo.

Raimondo said America’s manufacturing dependence on other countries is a national security vulnerability. She points to supply chain issues amplified by the pandemic and is encouraging lawmakers to work the details out of the bipartisan legislation to get it passed.

A vote has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
Everyone inside a house fire Thursday morning managed to escape injuries.
Home goes up in flames, all escape unscathed
The father of a teenage boy raped by a Rector teacher has filed a federal lawsuit against the...
Lawsuit filed against school district following student rape
Several Region 8 schools announced Friday morning they would close early ahead of an...
Schools dismissing early ahead of snow
A White County man succumbed to injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash.
Motorist succumbs to crash injuries

Latest News

Rodi Walker will serve as mayor pro tem for the remainder of the term until the next election...
Portageville City Council votes to impeach mayor
A Republican congressional candidate from suburban St. Louis is challenging Missouri’s U.S....
Missouri congressional candidate files redistricting lawsuit
Missouri’s GOP-led House on Wednesday passed a bill that would allow guns in churches and on...
Missouri House OKs guns on buses, in churches
Republican Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday tried again to require photo identification to vote, a...
Missouri House tries again for photo voter ID requirement
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law legislation Tuesday giving one-time payments to...
Arkansas governor signs police payments bill as session ends