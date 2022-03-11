Residents speak out about property proposal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents voiced their concerns Thursday night.

The city of Jonesboro held a public hearing to discuss a proposed property donation.

The donation is a total of over 140 acres on Strawfloor Road, near two neighborhoods.

Dozens of residents spoke out at the hearing about the intended plan for this property.

Right now, it is proposed as a green space for public use.

Residents are concerned about the increase in traffic.

The property donation is from the Sloan family, B&G Land Company.

According to the city, this donation was brought up when Mayor Harold Copenhaver took office.

No votes were taken Thursday evening.

The city administration will process the information they received from residents at the meeting, then bring the proposal to the full city council.

